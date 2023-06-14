Rhea Misses Sushant On 3rd Death Anniversary

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

It's been three years since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, and Rhea Chakraborty refuses to forget.

Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend at the time of his death, shares a video with him from a holiday while Pink Floyd's How I Wish You Were Here plays in the background.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea's career seems to be on track again, with her leading MTV Roadies season 19, but Sushant's death by suicide had brought her much trauma after she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug case.

After a month in jail, she was released on bail in October 2020.