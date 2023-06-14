News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rhea Misses Sushant On 3rd Death Anniversary

Rhea Misses Sushant On 3rd Death Anniversary

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 14, 2023 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

It's been three years since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, and Rhea Chakraborty refuses to forget.

Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend at the time of his death, shares a video with him from a holiday while Pink Floyd's How I Wish You Were Here plays in the background.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea's career seems to be on track again, with her leading MTV Roadies season 19, but Sushant's death by suicide had brought her much trauma after she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug case.

After a month in jail, she was released on bail in October 2020.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Rhea Chakraborty and India's drug of choice
Rhea Chakraborty and India's drug of choice
Why Rhea's case should send shivers down our spines
Why Rhea's case should send shivers down our spines
'Switch on your TV at 2 am, they will scream Rhea'
'Switch on your TV at 2 am, they will scream Rhea'
Sony likely to seek forensic audit of Zee Ent
Sony likely to seek forensic audit of Zee Ent
Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Srikanth enter 2nd round
Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Srikanth enter 2nd round
Selection headache: Hazlewood fit for Ashes
Selection headache: Hazlewood fit for Ashes
PFI official gets 6-hour parole for daughter's wedding
PFI official gets 6-hour parole for daughter's wedding

More like this

Just who is Rhea Chakraborty?

Just who is Rhea Chakraborty?

'Selective bloodlust was unleashed on Rhea'

'Selective bloodlust was unleashed on Rhea'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances