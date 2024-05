IMAGE: Virat Kohli penned a romantic post for wife Anushka Sharma on her 36th birthday. Photographs: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

To mark Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday on May 1, her husband Virat Kohli took to social media to share a heartwarming warming post.

'I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love,' Virat declared on Instagram.

'You are the light to our world. We love you so much,' Kohli told his wife of nearly seven years and the mother of their children, daughter Vamika, 3, and son Akaay, who will turn 3 months old on May 15.