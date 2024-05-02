The spin twins have been really good: Rossouw lauds PBKS bowlers

IMAGE: Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar put up a sizzling show with the ball to set up Punjab's win over Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings batter Rilee Rossouw lauded the bowlers following their seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on Thursday.

The visitors put up an all-round effort to clinch a comprehensive win over the former champions in their IPL match in Chennai.

After inviting CSK to bat first, the Punjab spinners worked in tandem to restrict the hosts to 162/7.

Rossouw and Jonny Bairstow played solid knocks to chase as Punjab chased down the target with 13 deliveries to spare.

Following the win, Rossouw, speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, said, “We have to give credit to the bowlers. 160 was very gettable on that pitch. Jonny played well tonight, hope he takes that form into the tournament and gives us a good start.”

Lauding PBKS spin twin – Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar – for their match-winning spells, Rossouw said, “We have that arsenal, the spin twins as we call them. They have been really really good.”

Meanwhile, opening up about his 34-ball 64 partnership for the second wicket with Bairstow, Rossouw added, “Pretty simple, just see the ball and hit the ball. Two batsmen out there, playing with the freedom. (On his dismissal) Full toss wouldn’t you be? Just focused in the zone, when the bad ball comes, was gutted to miss out.”

Though still a far of chance to make it to the playoffs, with PBKS putting up a late fight in the tournament with two wins on the trot, Rossouw said, “Never over till it’s over. We have the belief that we can make the play-offs. Hopefully we can turn things around.”

The win saw Punjab register only their fourth victory of the season. While PBKS are placed seventh on the points table, CSK currently occupy the fourth spot with five wins from ten games.