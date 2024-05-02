'No one can do hawabazi with the PM'

'I have had occasion to work with Bill Gates as a young engineer, and am one of the few people in India who has interacted with Steve Jobs and Larry Ellison.'

'I have worked with Andy Grove at Intel, so I know what bright and great people are like, but Modiji is a different level of perfection.'

"India is a country where whether you are a Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Christian... you have equal, indivisible, undiluted Fundamental Rights under the Constitution. That cannot change because that is the central character of our Constitution. It will never change. It will never change under Narendra Modiji," Union Minister and the BJP's Thiruvanthapuram candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih and Nikhil Lakshman in the concluding segment of a must-watch two-part interview:

On how he entered politics:

'I had no planned political career. On the day of my swearing in [as Rajya Sabha MP in 2006], I heard Brinda Karat and Margaret Alva loudly whispering, 'Oh, here comes another businessman'. I remember thinking to myself that I will prove them wrong.'

On his impressions of Prime Minister Modi:

"Modiji is a very driven person. He has an ambition for India. He believes India has a destiny".

'His experience is shaped from adversity'

"He has built a life of service and has delivered at a scale that the world is admiring him. Nobody has the experience he has.'

On working for the PM:

'Modiji is an extremely hardworking and tough boss. He expects people to work hard and make use of the opportunity. He does not believe that being a minister is something you deserve, but is an opportunity to serve'

On whether India will become a Hindu Rashtra:

"India is a country where whether you are a Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Christian... you have equal, indivisible, undiluted Fundamental Rights under the Constitution. That cannot change because that is the central character of our Constitution. It will never change. It will never change under Narendra Modiji."

On whether he will move up the ladder in a Modi 3.0 administration and get a Cabinet portfolio:

"I have no clear cut goal as an endgame or outcome. I want to work, I want to leave my mark, I want to make a difference in people's lives.'

