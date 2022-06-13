News
Karan Johar To Akshay Kumar's Rescue!

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 13, 2022 14:34 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram
 

Karan Johar has cast Akshay Kumar in a period bio-pic.

In spite of the poor box office fate of Akshay's just released historical, Samrat Prithviraj, Karan has signed up the Canadian actor to play activist-lawyer Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair (external link) who took on the British Raj to uncover the truth behind the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre.

The film is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book The Case That Shook The Empire and will be directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi who produced the Web series Official Bhootiyagiri.

Though Karan announced the film in June 2021, the news that Akshay will play Sir Sankaran has only now come to light.

SUBHASH K JHA
