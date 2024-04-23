Regina Makes A Pledge

Monday was a busy day for film folk, and we tell you just how they spent it.
Regina Cassandrra shares her pledge on #EarthDay: 'A photo dump on instagram with a pledge to not ‘dump’ the planet. This earth day, let’s resolve to give our planet the love that it deserves.'
Riddhi Dogra spends a month in Bikaner, and shows us what she's up to.
As temperatures rise, Jasmin Bhasin puts on her summer look.
Khushi Kapoor spends her time doing what makes her really happy.
Bollywood's Fabulous Wives -- Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Soni and Seema Sajdeh -- return from an 'ahhhhmazing' time in Sydney.
Abhay Deol shares some 'scenes from the wrap party of Bun Tikki' at Producer Manish Malhotra's home.
Directed by Faraz Ansari, the film sees Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman play best friends, who start a food business together.
Karisma Kapoor strikes a pose.
Lakshmi Manchu shows off her love for saris.