What We Can Expect From SRK-Suhana's Film

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star with daughter Suhana in a film to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and here's some information about it.

The superstar plays a freelance assassin, who promises to protect a young girl, played by Suhana, whose life is in danger.

SRK's role and his bonding with the girl is inspired by Luc Besson's 1994 French action thriller Leon, in which Jean Reno played Leon, who protects a girl (played by Natalie Portman) after her family gets assassinated.

"Sujoy Ghosh is doing his own take in the protector-pupil thing but this will be a full-on action film with styliSed stunt pieces," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

One hears that Suhana will also join in the action.