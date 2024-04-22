News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'

Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'

Source: ANI
April 22, 2024 12:22 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's look in the intriguing teaser of Kalki 2898 AD has left everyone impressed, including his son Abhishek Bachchan.

The 21-second teaser starts with the Big B marking his presence in warm, earthy tones. He is seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga.

A child asks him, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum bhagwan ho? Kaun ho tum?'

He replies, 'Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek gave him the loudest shout-out on social media, calling him, 'THE BOSS!!!!'

