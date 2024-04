Shraddha Kapoor gave everyone a glimpse of her latest getaway, high up in cool snow-clad mountains.

'Kiski mazaal hai mujhe pahadon se vaapis le jaye?' Shraddha captions her post.

Shraddha has never shied away from posting pictures of her no makeup look.

Making new friends.

Shraddha has not mentioned her destination, but it sure looks dreamy.