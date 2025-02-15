Red Hot Malaika

Priyanka-Nick's before and after pictures...Salman celebrates with family... Abhishek mingles with Amy Jackson...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora at the Dubai Fashion Week 2025 looks stunning in a red floor-length gown designed by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Wishing hubby Nick Jonas Valentines Day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares adorable pictures on Instagram and tells us 'How it started.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'...How it's going. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever, Valentine.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

'Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day,' wishes Salman Khan posting a family picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Banita Sandhu looks gorgeous in her V-Day mode and says, 'I wear my heart on my sleeve.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan with his CNN News 18 Indian of the Year award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna pens a beautiful note revealing how she ended up playing Maharani Yesubai on the big screen.

'I am a better writer than a speaker, so here goes. I had watched the film called Mimi and I loved the film so much that I wanted to invite Laxman sir for the screening of my film Goodbye and so I messaged him and that's when the journey began Cz sir immediately asked me if he could call me and we spoke and he was telling me he wanted to meet me for his next film.. and I thought he was just being nice, but the meeting actually did happen, and it made me so so so happy that it did happen.. I truly thank the universe for this.

'I didn't know what the story was. I didn't know why they came to me, I didn't know how they even saw me as the maharani. I didn't even know what was happening.. when i actually heard the narration I was confused, shocked but also so grateful, overwhelmed and so so so happy that I didnt know how to react because I didn't know how we were going to achieve this.

'A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai.

'That was something I never had on my radar.. never thought it was possible, and that's why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries. And then the maharani came in all her glory.’

'She is fierce - she is powerful - she is graceful - she is a true queen. Her love is the love I truly relate to - it's so pure so divine and so respectful and so true that Maharaj and Maharani are always connected beyond just words.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan attends the British Asian Trust Annual Gala dinner with Amy Jackson and her actor-hubby Ed Westwick.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Seal/Instagram

Aditya Seal shares a throwback pic of chiseled abs and says, 'Back when vada pav was a pre workout.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi are indeed couple goals as they celebrate Valentine's Day in the most cutest way possible.

'My husband and I obviously have different concepts of Valentine's Day pampering!!! I gave him a spa facial, he gave me a Padel lesson! He likes to keep reminding me I married him for his athletic genes.