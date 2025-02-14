SRK, Ranbir... Vote Best Valentine!

These six male megastars have formed popular pairs with two starkly different leading ladies.

Dinesh Raheja compares and contrasts the chemistry between the onscreen couples, and asks you, dear reader, to vote for your favourite jodi.

Shah Rukh Khan with Kajol or Deepika Padukone

In the first half of Shah Rukh Khan's 30-year-long career as a leading man, his extremely successful pairing with Kajol captured the romantic imagination of a generation.

In beloved blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), they were the very definition of love for audiences enamoured of their youth and vitality as well as their ability to project an undertow of pure, distilled emotion.

When Shah Rukh mentally pleads 'Palat' to a departing Kajol in DDLJ, how could you not root for the couple?

Shah Rukh and Kajol worked best as soul mates in sunny, brightly-lit stories from a less brazen era; the lukewarm reception to their last film Dilwale (2015) puts this pair's future in question.

Deepika Padukone made her debut opposite Shah Rukh with the successful Om Shanti Om (2007) but it was the twosome's delightfully zany antics in Chennai Express (2013) that confirmed their compatibility.

Happy New Year (2014) scored a hat-trick and sealed their success.

Notably, it was when they were cast together in Pathan (2023) and Jawan (2023) that both enjoyed a career resurgence. It's almost certain that we will see a lot more of this pair.

Vote! Shah Rukh Khan with Kajol or Deepika?

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt

Across three major hits (Goliyon Ki Raaslila Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat), real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have ironically never had a happily-ever-after onscreen.

But erotic electricity crackled when this good-looking couple played star-crossed lovers who can't keep their hands off each other in Goliyon. As the doomed but desperately-in-love pair of Bajirao Mastani, they emit more sparks than the lamps burning in their palace.

It's rather surprising why filmmakers haven't cast Ranveer and Deepika together in another full-fledged period romance since.

On the other hand, it's a totally different Ranveer when we see him with Alia Bhatt in crowd-pleasers like Gully Boy (2019) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023).

Alia has a certain no-nonsense, direct approach and her expressive body language matches Ranveer to a T.

This pair brings an aerosol freshness and a contemporary attitude to their ad films and their movies.

VOTE! Ranveer Singh with Deepika or Alia?

Ranbir Kapoor with Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone

It was with Katrina Kaif that Ranbir Kapoor scored the first hit of his career in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009).

This breezy film on the agony and ecstasy of young love relied heavily on the stars' obvious chemistry and good looks.

The very next year, this duo proved they could also go for a darker shade of l'amour in the successful Raajneeti (2010).

When pitted against Ranbir's virtuoso performance, Katrina sprang a surprise and delivered a believable portrayal of the ache of unrequited love. The debacle of Jagga Jasoos (2015), however, abruptly abbreviated this pairing.

When Ranbir and Deepika were first cast together in their sophomore film Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), they made more of a splash off screen than onscreen.

But they made audiences swoon with their next film, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013), which reflected the themes and dreams of modern youth, albeit as channeled by the young, pretty and privileged.

The subdued fervour of their together scenes has a distinct throb.

Both emoted so much with their eyes.

Tamasha (2015) didn't yield a hit and Deepika now has to contend with Ranbir's wife Alia in the wish list of prospective producers.

VOTE! Ranbir Kapoor with Katrina or Deepika?

Ajay Devgn with Kajol or Tabu

Romance and reality rendezvoused together in Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 1990s films such as Hulchul, Goondaraj and Pyar To Hona Hi Tha; the last hit the box office bull's-eye.

Her cheerful joie de vivre perfectly complemented his laconic demeanour.

Remarkably, after their 1999 love marriage, their films have not worked more often than they have (Dil Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, Tanhaji). Sometimes real-life chemistry explodes on screen but at times, it also fizzles.

Meanwhile, Ajay and Tabu have been friends since their teenage years and have gone to work in a surprising nine films together.

Surprising, because this couple's films are unique in exploring a varied palette of relationship hues.

From romantic overtures in Vijaypath, Haqueeqat, Thakshak and the recent De De Pyar De and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to adversarial roles in the hit Drishyam franchise.

A common forte is this pair's talent for convincing viewers, be it of their hatred for each other or their love.

VOTE! Ajay Devgn with Kajol or Tabu?

Salman Khan with Aishwarya Rai or Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai made for a combustible combination that filled theatre seats when Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam hit the screens back in 1999.

They were not only very easy on the eyes but also had a breathless urgency to their many love scenes and musical serenades. And the actors wrested considerable emotional power from their parting sequences.

Their love story comes to a bittersweet end in the film, and off-screen too this star couple never worked together (Aishwarya's cameo in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam didn't really count) in another film again.

Salman and Katrina form a good-looking pair but their together films have more often been comedies (Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya) or thrillers (Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3).

Their romancing inhabits the cusp of sentiment and humour.

They finally had the opportunity to convey more depth of feeling as a duo in the decades-spanning saga, Bharat (2019).

VOTE! Salman Khan with Aishwarya or Katrina?

Akshay Kumar with Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in four films (Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Aitraaz and Waqt) spread over three years between 2003 and 2005.

But all the films were successful and the pair became popular, thanks to the romantic intensity they brought even to regular scenes. Whether it was Priyanka playing a predatory ex-girlfriend in Aitraaz or Akshay's amorous pursuits in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, there is palpable sexual tension in this couple's onscreen interactions.

Akshay and Katrina know how to add sizzle to their love scenes and particularly the songs. There is a rhythmic, effortlessly-co-ordinated flow to their memorable romantic song-and-dance numbers like Teri Ore or My Name Is Sheila or Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

From 2007's culture clash dramedy Namastey London to 2021's thriller Suryavanshi, there is a reason why this duo continues to score even 14 years after their first together hit.

VOTE! Akshay Kumar with Priyanka or Katrina?