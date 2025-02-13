Rakul-Bhumi's WOW Style Game

Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Singh are busy promoting their rom-com Mere Husband Ki Biwi co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

While the movie is set to release on February 21, for now, the actresses have been grabbing eyeballs because of their fashion game, which has been on point for the film's promotions.

Namrata Thakker looks at their WOW wardrobe.

At a recent event, Rakul rocks her look with sass in a black halter-neck mini dress.

For the film's trailer launch, Rakul keeps her look simple yet sleek in a strapless, body-hugging gown, teamed with chunky gold bracelets and dewy make-up.

Rakul channels her inner bohemian chic girl in an Anamika Khanna outfit.

She opts for a high-waisted, ruffled asymmetrical black skirt and pairs it with a white and black strapless corset top, leather boots and a statement gold bracelet.

Bhumi serving looks is nothing new and we love this chic Anamika Khanna ensemble. She looks gorgeous in a white shirt teamed with black high-waisted skirt featuring ruffles and gold-coin embellishments.

For another promotional event, Bhumi looks like a stunning art piece in a Varanasi brocade khinkhaab lehenga, paired with a hasli blouse featuring Bikaneri Meena, Kundan and Jadau tukdis embedded with gems.

At the trailer launch, Bhumi arrives in a lehenga-choli set by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. But it's her statement choker neckpiece that we just can't get enough of.

She rounds off her look by stacking matching bangles.