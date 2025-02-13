HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Rakul-Bhumi's WOW Style Game

Rakul-Bhumi's WOW Style Game

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2025 11:23 IST

x

Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Singh are busy promoting their rom-com Mere Husband Ki Biwi co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

While the movie is set to release on February 21, for now, the actresses have been grabbing eyeballs because of their fashion game, which has been on point for the film's promotions.

Namrata Thakker looks at their WOW wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

At a recent event, Rakul rocks her look with sass in a black halter-neck mini dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

For the film's trailer launch, Rakul keeps her look simple yet sleek in a strapless, body-hugging gown, teamed with chunky gold bracelets and dewy make-up.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul channels her inner bohemian chic girl in an Anamika Khanna outfit.
She opts for a high-waisted, ruffled asymmetrical black skirt and pairs it with a white and black strapless corset top, leather boots and a statement gold bracelet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi serving looks is nothing new and we love this chic Anamika Khanna ensemble. She looks gorgeous in a white shirt teamed with black high-waisted skirt featuring ruffles and gold-coin embellishments.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

For another promotional event, Bhumi looks like a stunning art piece in a Varanasi brocade khinkhaab lehenga, paired with a hasli blouse featuring Bikaneri Meena, Kundan and Jadau tukdis embedded with gems.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

At the trailer launch, Bhumi arrives in a lehenga-choli set by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. But it's her statement choker neckpiece that we just can't get enough of.

She rounds off her look by stacking matching bangles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Lady In Aryan Khan's New Series
The Lady In Aryan Khan's New Series
Rajamouli Film: Why Priyanka Was 'Reluctant'
Rajamouli Film: Why Priyanka Was 'Reluctant'
What Kat Thought Of Vicky's Chhaava Look
What Kat Thought Of Vicky's Chhaava Look
10 Ways To Spice Up Your V-Day Look
10 Ways To Spice Up Your V-Day Look
'They See Me As A Villain'
'They See Me As A Villain'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Vs England: Check Out Report Card

webstory image 2

The Indian Braves in France

webstory image 3

5 Top Kishore Kumar Love Songs

VIDEOS

PM Modi lands in Washington DC, receives grand welcome1:00

PM Modi lands in Washington DC, receives grand welcome

In a special gesture, Macron personally escorts Modi as he departs for Washington2:34

In a special gesture, Macron personally escorts Modi as...

PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in Washington3:07

PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in Washington

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD