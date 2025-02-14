Deepika, Always So Gorgeous!

Ed Sheeran hangs out with John Abraham... Anupam Kher teams up with Prabhas...Aahana Kumra turns producer...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in a strapless black gown as gets ready to walk the ramp in Dubai for Cartier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor shares a cute selfie but we are wondering who sent her that beautiful bouquet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur is feeling all 'głowy' in her vanity van picture as she strikes a pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

We love Shriya Saran's 'Boss Mode' in a sexy, chic burgundy pantsuit, sleek hairdo and subtle makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri is dishing out denim goals in her latest photo shoot and says, 'Confidence is the best outfit... denim just adds the attitude.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

'Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!,' announces Anupam Kher.

'The film is directed by the very talented Hani Raghavapudi! And produced by wonderful team of producers of @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant Sudeep Chatterjee is the DOP.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Kapoor/Instagram

Abhishek Kapoor shares a BTS picture from his 2016 movie Fitoor as it completes nine years.

'A film set is a world of its own. It moves in controlled chaos, each moment pieced together by countless hands, every shot shaped by instinct, precision, and trust.Fitoor was a film built on passion.

'Every frame, every performance, every movement of the camera was crafted with care. And at the heart of it all was the vision, to bring a love story alive with poetry, fire, and madness.

'On set, you don't just direct a film. You guide, you listen, you create. You become the keeper of the world you're building, moving between actors, cinematographers, technicians, and moments that may never come again.

'It's a dance between control and surrender, between knowing exactly what you want and discovering something new in the process.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra visits Tirupati to seek blessings for her new venture: Her production house Working Panda Films.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif in her 'disco girl era' looks stunning thanks to her shimmery blue co-ord set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

Ed Sheeran, who turns 35 on Monday, February 17, hangs out with John Abraham, bonding over football in Shillong.