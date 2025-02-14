Deepika, Always So Gorgeous!

Ed Sheeran hangs out with John Abraham... Anupam Kher teams up with Prabhas...Aahana Kumra turns producer...
Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in a strapless black gown as gets ready to walk the ramp in Dubai for Cartier.
Shanaya Kapoor shares a cute selfie but we are wondering who sent her that beautiful bouquet.
Mrunal Thakur is feeling all 'głowy' in her vanity van picture as she strikes a pose.
We love Shriya Saran's 'Boss Mode' in a sexy, chic burgundy pantsuit, sleek hairdo and subtle makeup.
Nargis Fakhri is dishing out denim goals in her latest photo shoot and says, 'Confidence is the best outfit... denim just adds the attitude.'
'Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!,' announces Anupam Kher.
'The film is directed by the very talented Hani Raghavapudi! And produced by wonderful team of producers of @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant Sudeep Chatterjee is the DOP.'
Abhishek Kapoor shares a BTS picture from his 2016 movie Fitoor as it completes nine years.
'A film set is a world of its own. It moves in controlled chaos, each moment pieced together by countless hands, every shot shaped by instinct, precision, and trust.Fitoor was a film built on passion.
'Every frame, every performance, every movement of the camera was crafted with care. And at the heart of it all was the vision, to bring a love story alive with poetry, fire, and madness.
'On set, you don't just direct a film. You guide, you listen, you create. You become the keeper of the world you're building, moving between actors, cinematographers, technicians, and moments that may never come again.
'It's a dance between control and surrender, between knowing exactly what you want and discovering something new in the process.'
Aahana Kumra visits Tirupati to seek blessings for her new venture: Her production house Working Panda Films.
Aamna Sharif in her 'disco girl era' looks stunning thanks to her shimmery blue co-ord set.
Ed Sheeran, who turns 35 on Monday, February 17, hangs out with John Abraham, bonding over football in Shillong.