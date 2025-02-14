HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Katrina-Vicky's Chaava Date

Katrina-Vicky's Chaava Date

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 13:12 IST

x

Katrina Kaif stood solidly by his side as Vicky Kaushal hosted a special premiere for his new film, Chhaava.

The show was attended by family and close friends mostly.

 

A grand welcome for Chhaava and his lady!

So what does Katrina Kaif think about husband Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava look? He tells us here.

 

Vicky has been getting rave reviews for his sincere performance in the historical.

 

Vicky's parents, Veena and Sham Kaushal, arrive with their younger son Sunny Kaushal.

 

Sharvari Wagh arrives at the premiere. Does this confirm that she's still dating Sunny?

 

Diana Penty plays Aurangzeb's daughter in the historical.

Aurangzeb is played by an almost-unrecognisable Akshaye Khanna, who skipped the screening.

 

Nikita Dutta.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Ashutosh Rana plays the indomitable General Hambirrrao Mohite, who served both Chhatarpatis, Shivaji and Sambhaji.

 

Vineet Kumar Singh plays Kavi Kalash, Sambhaji's closest friend, who remained with him till both were put to death.

 

Divya Dutta plays Sambhaji's scheming step-mother.

 

Chhaava Director Laxman Utekar, right, arrives with Neil Bhoopalam.

 

Love Per Square Foot Director Anand Tiwari arrives with his wife and the female lead of the Vicky Kaushal romcom, Angira Dhar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar.
Curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chhaava Review
Chhaava Review
The Alternate Chhaava Review
The Alternate Chhaava Review
What Kat Thought Of Vicky's Chhaava Look
What Kat Thought Of Vicky's Chhaava Look
Watch Rahman Perform Chhaava LIVE!
Watch Rahman Perform Chhaava LIVE!
Chhaava: Why Vicky Was 'Scared'
Chhaava: Why Vicky Was 'Scared'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Little Red Hearts: 45-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Best Love Stories

webstory image 3

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

VIDEOS

Katrina glows as she arrives for Chhaava screening with Vicky0:45

Katrina glows as she arrives for Chhaava screening with...

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi0:26

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi

'India not neutral': At Trump Meet, PM's peace message for Russia, Ukraine3:08

'India not neutral': At Trump Meet, PM's peace message...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD