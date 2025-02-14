Katrina-Vicky's Chaava Date

Katrina Kaif stood solidly by his side as Vicky Kaushal hosted a special premiere for his new film, Chhaava.

The show was attended by family and close friends mostly.

A grand welcome for Chhaava and his lady!

So what does Katrina Kaif think about husband Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava look? He tells us here.

Vicky has been getting rave reviews for his sincere performance in the historical.

Vicky's parents, Veena and Sham Kaushal, arrive with their younger son Sunny Kaushal.

Sharvari Wagh arrives at the premiere. Does this confirm that she's still dating Sunny?

Diana Penty plays Aurangzeb's daughter in the historical.

Aurangzeb is played by an almost-unrecognisable Akshaye Khanna, who skipped the screening.

Nikita Dutta.

Aahana Kumra.

Ashutosh Rana plays the indomitable General Hambirrrao Mohite, who served both Chhatarpatis, Shivaji and Sambhaji.

Vineet Kumar Singh plays Kavi Kalash, Sambhaji's closest friend, who remained with him till both were put to death.

Divya Dutta plays Sambhaji's scheming step-mother.

Chhaava Director Laxman Utekar, right, arrives with Neil Bhoopalam.

Love Per Square Foot Director Anand Tiwari arrives with his wife and the female lead of the Vicky Kaushal romcom, Angira Dhar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar.

Curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com