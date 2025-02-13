Watch Rahman Perform Chhaava LIVE!

'Look at the amazing combination of you coming from Punjab, me coming from Chennai, and we are making a Marathi film.'

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal and A R Rahman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Amid the sky-high excitement for Chhaava, the makers pulled out a trump card right just two days before the film's release.

The occasion was the grand music launch of Chhaava, held at Mumbai's swanky venue, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Attended by the film's lead cast of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Director Laxman Utekar and Producer Dinesh Vijan, the highlight of the evening was undoubtedly A R Rahman, who serves as a composer on Chhaava.

The music launch was elevated to a breath-taking concert event with orchestra, choir, soloists, as well as illumination, visuals, laser projection, and a live performance by Rahman himself.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar for Rediff.com IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and A R Rahman.

The stage was set with musical instruments, cables and techs and a large digital screen featuring Vicky Kaushal's royal avatar as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

I walked into the event not as a devoted fan but as a curious admirer. But the excitement at the venue was so infectious that I couldn't help but get swept up in it.

After all, this was a delectable opportunity to witness the magic from a "living legend", as Chhaava's leading lady Rashmika calls him, whose music has transcended languages and borders, turning it into a cultural phenomena.

IMAGE: Vicky and A R Rahman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

"As an actor, it was always a dream to get the opportunity where my film shows a slate that says: Music by AR Rahman. That dream came true," Vicky Kaushal, who completes 10 years in the movie business since his breakout film Masaan in 2015, says with a smile.

The event kicked off with Rahman making a thunderous entry singing Aaya Re Toofan, a spirited celebration song with elements of Marathi folk music. He was joined by Marathi singer Vaishali Samant.

Rahman's energetic vibes bled into a performance of the dancing crew, clad in Maharashtrian attire and carrying the saffron flags and trumpets. The illumination was in sync with the music, contributing to a euphoria mood for the audience.

WATCH: A R Rahman performs Aaya Re Toofan

After this performance, Vicky engaged in fun banter with Rahman. The actor also recalled his first meeting with the maestro.

"I rarely have a fanboy moment but when I met him, I asked for a picture,: Vicky recalled.

Rahman quipped, "We took 50 pictures!"

Vicky was quick to explain, "Yes, because neither of us were happy with our double chins!"

IMAGE: Vicky's parents Veena and Sham Kaushal at the music launch event. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

"Look at the amazing combination of you coming from Punjab, me coming from Chennai, and we are making a Marathi film," Rahman said.

WATCH: Vicky and A R Rahman perform live on stage

Showing his reverence for Rahman, Vicky touched the master's feet and said, "I always say that Rahman sir's music has mitti ki khushboo. The scale of his music is always global but yet, he achieves that mitti ki khusboo. I don't know how he does that. We are so indebted to you for the magic you create."

IMAGE: Vicky touches A R Rahman's feet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Rahman then gave a glimpse into Chhaava's heartfelt ballad Jaane Tu that highlights the emotional bond between Vicky and Rashmika's characters.

WATCH: A R Rahman sings Jaane Tu

Director Laxman Utekar, who previously worked with Rahman on his National Award-winning film Mimi, said that Rahman prefers to connect to the script on an emotional level before saying yes to any project.

Dinesh Vijan added that it took a little while to convince Rahman to compose the music for Chhaava.

IMAGE: A R Rahman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

"We wanted only AR Rahman sir for this film but it took a while to convince him. Since Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's story was tragic, he was a little concerned. But in the film, the music has made tragedy a celebration.

"Utekar and I were in Delhi at the special screening of Chhaava and while watching the film, I told him that's the biggest victory of Rahman sir's score," Vijan added.

WATCH: A R Rahman sings Zinda Rahe

As we hit the final notes of the event, the subdued tunes of a soulful track Zinda Rahe were introduced. By this time, Rahman's piercing voice beautifully tethered between everyone present in the auditorium, as it often is at concerts.

It was truly magical.

More of this, please!