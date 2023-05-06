Malaika-Arjun Make Romantic Memories

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor may be back from their Europe tour but they're still dreaming about it!

The couple posted pictures from their trip to Berlin, Salzburg and Frankfurt, where they made 'memories for a lifetime'

Guess what Malaika is binging on?

Posing next to a graffiti wall.

Malaika keeps her fashion game on, even on holiday.

Malaika's pictures have been clicked by her favourite photographer, Arjun Kapoor.

Making a statement.

Arjun clicks a mirror selfie.

Taking in the view.

This was Arjun's first ever trip with his father, Boney Kapoor, and they bonded over a Hans Zimmer concert.

Arjun writes, 'HANS ZIMMER LIVE with dad! What an experience! This is a dream come true for me... It was emotional, inspiring and incredible.

'Ticked this one off from my bucket list... a groundbreaking audio and visual show in the truest sense. Watching all my favourites performed by him up close and personal... can it get any better than this?

'Legendary music. The BEST company. A night to remember.'

Boney Kapoor enjoys a scrumptious meal, and daughter Janhvi Kapoor comments, 'I thought papa was sticking to his diet.'