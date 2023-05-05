News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kajal Has A Message For You

Kajal Has A Message For You

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 05, 2023 10:11 IST
Sanya gets clicked... Mrunal's paradise...Sayani shares her mantra for happiness...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal asks us to 'change your perspective'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra gets herself a trusted photographer: Her sister, Shagun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda proves 'laughter is the best medicine'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar takes a 'pre workout mirror selfie'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur writes, 'You can find me in paradise.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

'Clean face, air dried hair, a lot of laze, some comfy boots & a very cool outfit:' That is Sayani Gupta's mantra for happiness.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre takes us back to the first day of shooting the reality show, India's Best Dancer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar holidays in the hill station of Matheran.

REDIFF MOVIES
