Kajal Has A Message For You

Sanya gets clicked... Mrunal's paradise...Sayani shares her mantra for happiness...
Kajal Aggarwal asks us to 'change your perspective'.
Sanya Malhotra gets herself a trusted photographer: Her sister, Shagun.
Kriti Kharbanda proves 'laughter is the best medicine'.
Manushi Chhillar takes a 'pre workout mirror selfie'.
Mrunal Thakur writes, 'You can find me in paradise.'
'Clean face, air dried hair, a lot of laze, some comfy boots & a very cool outfit:' That is Sayani Gupta's mantra for happiness.
Sonali Bendre takes us back to the first day of shooting the reality show, India's Best Dancer.
Saiee Manjrekar holidays in the hill station of Matheran.