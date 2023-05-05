Fraud Ranbir, Fiery Dimple: On The OTT Menu This Week

Fraud Ranbir, fiery Dimple and tons more action to catch on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor pair for the first time in Luv Sinha's rom-com about a breakup specialist and independent spirit falling in love only to realise one's love for family is crushing another's freedom.

Saas Bahu and Flamingo

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Homi Adajani helms the Dimple Kapadia-led Web series about a feisty matriarch and her equally spunky bahus whose jadibooti factory is only a front for their drug cartel business.

Love & Death

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Based on Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson, the Elizabeth Olsen limited-series revolves around a 1980s Texas housewife killing her lover's wife.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A spin-off prequel in the Bridgerton franchise, Queen Charlotte chronicles her royal romance and revolutionary marriage to King George of England.

Peter Pan & Wendy

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

In Disney's live-action retelling of J M Barrie's story, Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook and all its other classic characters return to Neverland for yet another helping of its timeless magic.

Silo

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Author Hugo Howey's science-fiction series gets the OTT treatment in an engineer's mysterious exploration around toxic dystopia when the seemingly safe underground silo reveals deadly secrets of its own.

Meter

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

An action drama where a cop's son with little desire to follow in his father's footsteps finds himself donning the khakis and taking on a formidable foe in the form of a wily politician.

Corona Papers

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

In Priyadarshan's remake of Tamil hit 8 Thottakal, cops and crooks clash over a stash of loot against the backdrop of pandemic.

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Lonely teenagers and magical friends is an everlasting trope in children's fantasy. Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu explores it to the hilt in pursuit and protection of a mythological tree.

AKA

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: French (with subtitles)

If in the mood for an action-packed French masala? Check out AKA's burly undercover agent experiencing a conflict of interest when he starts bonding with his target's young son.