Priyanka Falls In Love Again!

Priyanka Chopra looked like a dream at the New York premiere of her new film, Love Again.

Held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater, the actor was joined by her co-star Sam Heughan as well as her husband Nick Jonas.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Right after wearing a stunning look at the Met Gala, Priyanka showcases yet another wow look at the premiere. She wears an off-shoulder, baby blue gown with a voluminous skirt.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She keeps her Bulgari jewels simple.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas has a cameo in Love Again. In fact, they even share a steamy kiss in the film!

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The romantic comedy has Priyanka opposite Scottish actor, Sam Heughan, best known for his Web series Outlander.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sam plants a kiss on Priyanka's nose.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Priyanka with her co-star, Sofia Barclay.

Love Again, written and directed by Jim Strouse, also stars Celine Dion. It is slated to release on Netflix on May 12.