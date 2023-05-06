Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Release On...

Anushka is running the show... Trisha seeks blessings... Vidyut is happy...
Akshay Kumar sets a release date for his new film with Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Eid 2024.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film promises a lot of action.
Anushka Sharma is 'runnin' the show'.
Trisha Krishnan seeks divine blessings on her birthday on May 4.
Shehnaaz Gill is 'starting with my Yoga journey'.
Tisca Chopra praises Dimple Kapadia's fiery performance in her latest Web series, Saas Bahu Flamingo: 'Absolute delight to watch #saasbahuflamingo last evening.. It’s trippy, tumultuous and terrific .. Badass beauties, beastly boys, barren badlands and the brilliance of @homster styled fabulously by @anaitashroffadajania .. Major props to #dineshvijan @poovijan @maddockfilms for backing clutter breakers .. #dimplekapadia you are all kinds of goals Congratulations.'
Disha Parmar shares a picture with husband Rahul Vaidya and calls themselves 'cute'.
Vidyut Jammwal is 'happy like a monkey with a new banana'.