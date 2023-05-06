Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Release On...

Anushka is running the show... Trisha seeks blessings... Vidyut is happy...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar sets a release date for his new film with Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Eid 2024.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film promises a lot of action.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma is 'runnin' the show'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan seeks divine blessings on her birthday on May 4.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is 'starting with my Yoga journey'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra praises Dimple Kapadia's fiery performance in her latest Web series, Saas Bahu Flamingo: 'Absolute delight to watch #saasbahuflamingo last evening.. It’s trippy, tumultuous and terrific .. Badass beauties, beastly boys, barren badlands and the brilliance of @homster styled fabulously by @anaitashroffadajania .. Major props to #dineshvijan @poovijan @maddockfilms for backing clutter breakers .. #dimplekapadia you are all kinds of goals Congratulations.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar shares a picture with husband Rahul Vaidya and calls themselves 'cute'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal is 'happy like a monkey with a new banana'.