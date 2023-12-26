News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Red Carpet Event *Everyone* Turned Up For

Red Carpet Event *Everyone* Turned Up For

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 26, 2023 12:11 IST
Just before Christmas, film and television stars -- of all ages! -- partied with the Mumbai police at their annual show, Umang.

 

Deepika Padukone arrived with husband Ranveer Singh.

Watch the stars troop in!

 

 

Alia Bhatt is obviously in a Christmas mood.

 

Ananya Panday wears the Christmas colour to a much better effect.

 

Where there's Ananya, there's Aditya Roy Kapoor.

 

Janhvi Kapoor.

 

Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Kriti Sanon.

 

Urvashi Rautela.

 

Vaani Kapoor.

 

Tamaannaah Bhatia's Plus One was beau Vijay Varma.

 

Nora Fatehi.

 

Huma Qureshi.

 

Sumona Chakravarti.

 

Raveena Tandon.

 

Divya Khosla Kumar.

 

Shilpa Shetty.

 

Farah Khan arrives with Tabu.

 

Tejasswi Prakash.

 

Shehnaaz Gill.

 

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Daisy Shah doesn't appear to have got the fashion memo.

 

Salman Khan arrived with brother Arbaaz Khan who got married the next day.

 

Bobby Deol spread love on the red carpet, as he shared it with Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

 

Vicky Kaushal basks in all the Dunki love. Shah Rukh Khan showed up at Umang too, but didn't stop for a pic.

 

Karan Johar before he headed for a holiday with his twins.

 

John Abraham.

 

Babil Khan.

 

Tiger Shroff shows off some muscle.

 

Himesh Reshammiya.

 

No, Sidharth Malhotra did not arrive solo. Wife Kiara Advani stayed by his side.

 

Former Bigg Boss contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh.

 

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

 

Madhuri Dixit with Dr Sriram Nene.

 

Jeetendra catches up with Zeenat Aman.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
