Rediff.com  » Movies » At Arbaaz Khan's Wedding

At Arbaaz Khan's Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 26, 2023 06:25 IST
It was a special Christmas Eve for Arbaaz Khan this year.

He chose the day to wed make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikaah ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home in Mumbai. The actor's family, including his son Arhaan, attended the ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan/Instagram

Arbaaz posted pictures on Instagram and shared, 'In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan/Instagram

Arbaaz and Shura reportedly fell in love on the sets of their coming film, Patna Shukla, which Khan has produced.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and divorced in 2017.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Salman Khan acknowledges the media as he attends his younger brother's wedding.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Arbaaz's mum Salma, his son Arhaan and his stepmum Helen arrive for the wedding.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sohail Khan, the youngest of Salma and Salim Khan's sons.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Salim Khan, the legendary screenplay writer.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Raveena Tandon, who is also a part of Patna Shukla, was seen dancing gaily at the wedding.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and their sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

