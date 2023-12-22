News
Mallika Sherawat Steps Out To Party

Mallika Sherawat Steps Out To Party

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
December 22, 2023 10:27 IST
Producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party was a full house, as he invited stars from the film and television industry.

The guest list included film folk we haven't in a long time.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com looks at the divas at the bash.

 

Been so long since we spotted Mallika Sherawat at a Bollywood do!

 

Who's Vaani Kapoor looking out for?

 

Kajol swishes her hair.

 

Ameesha Patel.

 

Urvashi Rautela.

 

Tina Datta.

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Krystle D'Souza.

 

Hina Khan.

 

Sonnalli Seygall.

 

Elli Avram.

 

Tanishaa Mukherjee.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
