Mallika Sherawat Steps Out To Party

Producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party was a full house, as he invited stars from the film and television industry.
The guest list included film folk we haven't in a long time.
Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com looks at the divas at the bash.
Been so long since we spotted Mallika Sherawat at a Bollywood do!
Who's Vaani Kapoor looking out for?
Kajol swishes her hair.
Ameesha Patel.
Urvashi Rautela.
Tina Datta.
Daisy Shah.
Krystle D'Souza.
Hina Khan.
Sonnalli Seygall.
Elli Avram.
Tanishaa Mukherjee.