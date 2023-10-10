News
Ready For Some Mid-Week Glamour, Bollywood Style?

Ready For Some Mid-Week Glamour, Bollywood Style?

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 10, 2023 13:29 IST
Bollywood's gorgeous ladies don't save up all their glamour for their weekend parties. Here's looking at some beautiful styles they're been whipping up on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari knows the right away to make those Monday blues sail away.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

When Jennifer Winget gets an award, she makes sure it's an unforgettable vision.

The television actor slays it in white, as she gets recognised at an awards night.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag /Instagram

Gul Panag puts on her trusted and durable Marks And Spencer swimsuit, which she's had for five years now.

'The neck strap is beginning to lose a bit of elasticity, but is adjustable so easy fix,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra goes classy traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta shows that she still has her Miss Universe vibe.

She explains her look, 'I've been promising my darling @mandirawirkhq that I would wear her gorgeous cape somewhere fabulous!! It's taken me a loooong time to take myself on a much needed mini break!!

'I love my girlfriends because I can arm twist them into taking 500 pics, to finally get 2-3 that are post worthy! Behind the camera, there is one holding a hair brush and music speaker. The other almost falling into the koi pond to get the perfect angle that makes my Punjabi thighs look most flattering!!!

'Now that the pics are done I can safely exhale, stop holding everything in and go back to my MaiTai in peace!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre enjoys a sunset soiree as husband Goldie Behl captures her in the golden light.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan decks up but clarifies it is NOT for her wedding.

