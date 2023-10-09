Will They Appear On Bigg Boss 17?

The 17th season of the reality show Bigg Boss premieres on Sunday, October 15, 2023 on Colors TV.

So who are the celebrity guests this time?

The list is not out yet, but Rediff.com Senior Contributor Rajul Hegde digs out some names that are in contention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Malviye/Instagram

Udaariyaan Actor Isha Malviye is known for her double role as Jasmine and Harleen and was recently spotted shopping with her mum for designer ethnic outfits for Bigg Boss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain have been confirmed as contestants. Ankita will be the highest paid contestant this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti has also been approached for the show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sharma/Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's real life couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are expected to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. Aishwarya was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Firoza Khan/Instagram

Firoza Khan, who goes by the moniker 'Khanzaadi', is in talks for Bigg Boss 17.

She previous made an appearance on MTV Hustle and has been seen in the company of Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Jad Hadid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Beniwal/Instagram

YouTuber Harsh Beniwal confirmed his participation when he posted a Bigg Boss logo on his Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandiip Sikcand/Instagram

Producer-Actor Sandiip Sikcand, who is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, was on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 jury.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanwar Dhillon/Instagram

Rumours are that Pandya Store actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, who are currently dating, will participate in the show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjit Taneja/Instagram

Arjit Taneja, known for reality shows MTV Splitsvilla 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and television serials like Naagin, may get locked up in the Bigg Boss house next.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Malhan/Instagram

Manisha Rani may have felt Bigg Boss OTT 2 was tough, but she doesn't mind returning for the 17th season of Bigg Boss. She has Abhishek Malhan for company, one of the finalists on the OTT show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Awez Darbar/Instagram

Social media influencer Awez Darbar -- composer Ismail Darbar's son -- hopes to make more fans on Bigg Boss 17.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjum Fakih/Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant and Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih will reportedly raise the glamour quotient on the show this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Arora/Instagram

Anjali Arora grabbed attention when the music video Kacha Badam went viral. If she appears on Bigg Boss, it won't be her first reality show. She was earlier seen in Lock Upp.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Mallik/Instagram

YouTuber Armaan Mallik's name is doing the rounds, but there is no confirmation yet.