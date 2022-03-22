News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ready for Rajkummar's Guns & Gulaabs?

Ready for Rajkummar's Guns & Gulaabs?

By Rediff Movies
March 22, 2022 12:10 IST
Kartik holidays in Goa... Sobhita visits the gym... Juhi promotes her film...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao shares the first look of his first Web series on Netflix, Guns & Gulaabs where he brings on his '90s avatar'.
Co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar's Badhaai Do co-star Gulshan Devaiah, the show is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
'Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines,' Raj tells us.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan shares his look from the series too, and writes, 'Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Went to the gym like once, took 150 pics with zero shame,' says Sobhita Dhulipala.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan mails a postcard from Goa, where he's holidaying with college friends.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre 'switches on the sunshine' with 'sunflowers and coffee'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Juhi Chawla stars with Rishi Kapoor one last time in Sharmaji Namkeen.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji takes a tanelfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anupam Kher makes an announcement with Vidyut Jammwal: 'And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heartwarmingly humble @mevidyutjammwal! His company @actionherofilms produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
