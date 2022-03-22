Ready for Rajkummar's Guns & Gulaabs?

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao shares the first look of his first Web series on Netflix, Guns & Gulaabs where he brings on his '90s avatar'.

Co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar's Badhaai Do co-star Gulshan Devaiah, the show is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

'Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines,' Raj tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram