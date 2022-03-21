How Did Twinkle Spend Her Sunday?

Shilpa shoots in Punjab... Kalki misses Goa... Sonal in Dubai...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna updates us: 'Being sick on a Sunday could have been a bit of a downer. Watery eyes and a nose red enough to put Rudolph to shame.
'My day was brightened though by the little culprit beside me who passed on her cold and this stellar book.
'Qabar by K R Meera and translated from Malayalam by Nisha Susan is a slim novel that packs a hefty wallop.'
'Magic realism, politics, feminist perspectives, all deftly wrapped in an engrossing narrative. Halfway through and hard to put down.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty shares a pic from the sets of Sukhee in Punjab and writes: 'Sunday Sunbathing scenes Got some much-needed Vit D before I donned #Sukhee on for the day.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin is missing Goa!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram
IMAGE: Sunny Leone raises temperatures in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan shoots for Ghost in Dubai at the Marina in Dubai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram
IMAGE: Shriya Saran bonds with daughter Radha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram
IMAGE: Kajal Aggarwal visits a herb garden.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor's night out.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar introduces us to Tyson Akhtar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram