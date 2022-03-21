How Did Twinkle Spend Her Sunday?

IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna updates us: 'Being sick on a Sunday could have been a bit of a downer. Watery eyes and a nose red enough to put Rudolph to shame.

'My day was brightened though by the little culprit beside me who passed on her cold and this stellar book.

'Qabar by K R Meera and translated from Malayalam by Nisha Susan is a slim novel that packs a hefty wallop.'

'Magic realism, politics, feminist perspectives, all deftly wrapped in an engrossing narrative. Halfway through and hard to put down.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram