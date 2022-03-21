News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Did Twinkle Spend Her Sunday?

How Did Twinkle Spend Her Sunday?

By Rediff Movies
March 21, 2022 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shilpa shoots in Punjab... Kalki misses Goa... Sonal in Dubai...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna updates us: 'Being sick on a Sunday could have been a bit of a downer. Watery eyes and a nose red enough to put Rudolph to shame.
'My day was brightened though by the little culprit beside me who passed on her cold and this stellar book.
'Qabar by K R Meera and translated from Malayalam by Nisha Susan is a slim novel that packs a hefty wallop.'
'Magic realism, politics, feminist perspectives, all deftly wrapped in an engrossing narrative. Halfway through and hard to put down.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty shares a pic from the sets of Sukhee in Punjab and writes: 'Sunday Sunbathing scenes Got some much-needed Vit D before I donned #Sukhee on for the day.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin is missing Goa!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone raises temperatures in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan shoots for Ghost in Dubai at the Marina in Dubai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran bonds with daughter Radha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kajal Aggarwal visits a herb garden.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor's night out.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar introduces us to Tyson Akhtar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Janhvi, Ananya, Alia DAZZLE at KJo Bash
Janhvi, Ananya, Alia DAZZLE at KJo Bash
Why is Karan Johar KISSING Kajol?
Why is Karan Johar KISSING Kajol?
How Sonakshi spends a 'NICE DAY'
How Sonakshi spends a 'NICE DAY'
2 Haryana girls still stuck in Ukraine: Activist
2 Haryana girls still stuck in Ukraine: Activist
HC to hear on May 10 Big Tech's plea on Ramdev videos
HC to hear on May 10 Big Tech's plea on Ramdev videos
Who Was Taapsee's Dinner Date?
Who Was Taapsee's Dinner Date?
Smaller cars ceding ground to bigger, pricey models
Smaller cars ceding ground to bigger, pricey models

More like this

The MAGIC Of Bappi Lahiri

The MAGIC Of Bappi Lahiri

'Every day is a new ball game'

'Every day is a new ball game'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances