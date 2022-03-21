News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sonam Kapoor is pregnant

Sonam Kapoor is pregnant

By Rediff Movies
March 21, 2022 12:55 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child this autumn.

Sonam, who will be 37 in June, posted beautiful pictures of her baby bumb, with husband Anand Ahuja giving her a lot of TLC.

She captions the pictures: 'Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.'
'Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way.'
'One family. Who will shower you with love and support.'
'We can't wait to welcome you.
'#everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022'

The couple tied the knot in 2018.

 

The congratulatory messages are started pouring in.

Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor writes, 'Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both. Can't wait for the babies to play.'

Ekta Kapoor writes: 'My Gemini veere ull b an awesome mom congrats.'

