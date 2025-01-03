Golden Globes Movies On OTT Before Globes

Payal Kapadia, Ridley Scott, M Night Shyamalan... catch the works of these fine filmmakers on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your choices.

All We Imagine As Light

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi (with subtitles)

One of the most acclaimed Indian films of 2024, Grand Prix recipient at Cannes and featured in every international best films list, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light pays an ode to the city of Mumbai and tells the story of three women and their sisterhood.

Trap

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

M Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller, high on Josh Hartnett's compelling act, unfolds around a father-daughter duo attending a pop concert and the hellish realisations that follow.







Gladiator II

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Loads of drama and combat colour the action of Ridley Scott's second century Roman empire epic in the Gladiator sequel spearheaded by talents like Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and a gobsmacking Denzel Washington.

Gunaah Season 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Betrayal, new identity, vengeance, deceit, a brand new season of Gunaah keeps a man's payback streak going while it oscillates between revenge and romance.

When the Stars Gossip

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Catch the rom-com between an astronaut and tourist all the way up on a space station in It's Okay Not to Be Okay Director Park Shin Woo's latest Korean drama starring superstar Lee Min-ho.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Based on the book, The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice, the five-part series captures Colin Firth as a father seeking justice after his daughter dies in a terror attack.

Mothers' Instinct

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: English

Anne Hathway and Jessica Chastain play moms of sons about the same age and next door neighbours coping with a strain in their relationship following a tragic accident in a 1960s suburban American neighbourhood.

Missing You

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this adaptation of Harlan Coben's novel of the same name, a detective bumps into her missing fiancé's profile 11 years after he vanished without a word on a dating app ensuing in curiouser and curiouser revelations.

MaXXXine

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

It's horror time, folks! An adult film star and wannabe actress finds her big break and life under threat after a mysterious serial killer breaks loose in 1980s Hollywood.

Reunion

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A whodunit comedy kicks in when the class of 1991 come together to celebrate their reunion only to find one of them bumped off leaving the rest to figure out who is guilty.