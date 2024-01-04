News
Ready For 2024's First Bollywood Quiz?

By SUKANYA VERMA
January 04, 2024
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready to ring in the New Year with our fun and filmi quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
B. Badal
C. Hadh Kar Di Aapne
  B. Badal
 
A. Raees
B. Housefull 4
C. Munna Michael
  A. Raees
 
A. Baadshah
B. Duplicate
C. One 2 Ka 4
  C. One 2 Ka 4
 
A. Tanu Weds Manu Returns
B. 3 Idiots
C. 13 B
  A. Tanu Weds Manu Returns
 
A. Tridev
B. Kaash
C. Parinda
  C. Parinda
 
A. Munnabhai MBBS
B. Wake Up Sid
C. Dum Laga Ke Haisha
  B. Wake Up Sid
 
A. Drohi
B. Criminal
C. God and Gun
  A. Drohi
 
A. Atrangi Re
B. Shuddh Desi Romance
C. SatyaPrem Ki Katha
  C. SatyaPrem Ki Katha
 
A. Kachche Dhaage
B. Sunghursh
C. Parampara
  C. Parampara
 
A. Jaane Jaan
B. Darlings
C. Lust Stories 2
  B. Darlings
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
