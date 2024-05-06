News
Rediff.com  » Movies » This Is The New Blockbuster In India

This Is The New Blockbuster In India

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
May 06, 2024 11:37 IST
While things remain bleak for Bollywood at the box office, Hollywood's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has brought quick relief to exhibitors and distributors. The film has emerged as a surprise biggie at the box office by entering the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club.

No one expected the film to cover this kind of a distance. Yes, this is a huge franchise in the West, but in India, audiences are just warming up to it.

The film not only opened well here but also saw an increase in numbers over the weekend. Then, it managed to hold on well on a weekly basis, hence almost doubling the first week numbers over a period of time.

 

Currently, the film stands at Rs 102 crore (Rs 1.02 billion) and it's good to see a century hit in a year where only two Bollywood films have managed the feat: Fighter (which entered the Rs 200 Crore/Rs 2 billion Club) and Shaitaan (which went past the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) mark).

Both the Hindi films are currently available on OTT while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will keep theatre audiences engaged for May.

So far, the film has crossed the lifetime numbers of Jurassic World (Rs 101 crore/1.01 billion) and Thor: Love and Thunder (Rs 101.70 crore/1.017 billion), and in weeks to come, it should surpass Fast And The Furious 7 (Rs 108 crore/Rs 1.8 billion).

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
