Raveena-Rasha's Venice Diaries

Raveena Tandon enjoys a beautiful bond with her daughter Rasha Thadani. They are each other's favourite travel companions, visiting exotic destinations and temples together.
Their latest trip together is to Venezia, or as we better know it, Venice.
Getting touristy.
A visit to the fruit market.
Making pretty selfies.
Rasha visits the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute.
Checking out the Amalfi coast.
Raveena is busy on the work front too.
The poster of her new film Ghudchadi was recently unveiled. Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film co-stars Sanjay Dutt, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com