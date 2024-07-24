News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Raveena-Rasha's Venice Diaries

Raveena-Rasha's Venice Diaries

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 24, 2024 13:34 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon enjoys a beautiful bond with her daughter Rasha Thadani. They are each other's favourite travel companions, visiting exotic destinations and temples together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Their latest trip together is to Venezia, or as we better know it, Venice.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Getting touristy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

A visit to the fruit market.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Making pretty selfies.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Rasha visits the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Checking out the Amalfi coast.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena is busy on the work front too.

The poster of her new film Ghudchadi was recently unveiled. Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film co-stars Sanjay Dutt, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
