Sara's Bedroom Pictures

Fatima is on holiday... Nimrat says a prayer... Sanjay is grateful for the 'rock of his life'...
Sara Ali Khan is making some lovely bedroom pictures, and she's got a poem to go with it:
'Barbie dress, gloss and spray
Sara looked like a bouquet
Cloudy day- rainy and grey
On the bed Sara lay
Her team insisted and made her stay
She obliged- posed to obey
And then sincerely apologized for they delay
So posed them all -- enjoy the array.'
Fatima Sana Shaikh shares some pictures from her travel diaries.
Vaani Kapoor drinks up in England.
'After 72 years, starting today the holy month of Shraavan will clock a rare occurrence of 5 Mondays in all until the 19th of August. May Lord Shivji bestow his divine blessings and transformational power upon us all. Om Namah Shivaya,' writes Nimrat Kaur from the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Mandir in Nashik.
'Embracing the colors of paradise in the Maldives where every corner of this beautiful place feels no less than heaven,' writes Tina Datta.
Pranita Subhash keeps it natural.
Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata on her birthday: 'Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you @maanayata.'
Namrata Shirodkar shows just how she got glamorous for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding.