Sara's Bedroom Pictures

Sara's Bedroom Pictures

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 23, 2024 15:40 IST
Fatima is on holiday... Nimrat says a prayer... Sanjay is grateful for the 'rock of his life'...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is making some lovely bedroom pictures, and she's got a poem to go with it:
'Barbie dress, gloss and spray
Sara looked like a bouquet
Cloudy day- rainy and grey
On the bed Sara lay
Her team insisted and made her stay
She obliged- posed to obey
And then sincerely apologized for they delay
So posed them all -- enjoy the array.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares some pictures from her travel diaries.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor drinks up in England.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'After 72 years, starting today the holy month of Shraavan will clock a rare occurrence of 5 Mondays in all until the 19th of August. May Lord Shivji bestow his divine blessings and transformational power upon us all. Om Namah Shivaya,' writes Nimrat Kaur from the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Mandir in Nashik.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

'Embracing the colors of paradise in the Maldives where every corner of this beautiful place feels no less than heaven,' writes Tina Datta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash keeps it natural.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata on her birthday: 'Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you @maanayata.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar shows just how she got glamorous for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding.

