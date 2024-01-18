What Are Raveena-Rasha Praying For?

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani offered prayers at the Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

This is an important time for both mother and daughter, as they will be seen in pivotal roles in their coming ventures.

Raveena takes up a glamorous role in the Web series Karmma Calling, directed by Ruchi Narain. It will start streaming from January 26 on Disney+Hotstar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

She will also be seen in the romantic-comedy Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Then, there's Patna Shukla, the Arbaaz Khan production, where he met his future wife.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's yet-untitled film.