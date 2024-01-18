What Are Raveena-Rasha Praying For?

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani offered prayers at the Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat.
This is an important time for both mother and daughter, as they will be seen in pivotal roles in their coming ventures.
Raveena takes up a glamorous role in the Web series Karmma Calling, directed by Ruchi Narain. It will start streaming from January 26 on Disney+Hotstar.
She will also be seen in the romantic-comedy Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar.
Then, there's Patna Shukla, the Arbaaz Khan production, where he met his future wife.
Rasha will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's yet-untitled film.