Are You Ready For Nimrat, Niyati, Aditi?

After displaying their sense of adventure and fear factor in Romania where the show was shot, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants have returned to India.

There's already talk that Abhishek Kumar and Asim Riaz fought during the shoot.

But who won this season?

Find out when the reality show starts streaming from Saturday, July 27, on Jio Cinema.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had included MMA and kick boxing in her workout regime to prepare for the show.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a fitness expert and a founder of the Matrix Fight Night.

Sumona Chakravarti takes a break from providing the laughs to concentrate on her fears.

Gashmeer Mahajani was reportedly injured while doing stunts in KKK 14.

KKK 14 is Niyati Fatnani's first reality show.

Aditi Sharma made sure to face her fears on the show.

One of the highlights of KKK will be Abhishek Kumar's big fight with Asim. Besides facing his fears, Abhishek also learned a lot from his experiences, including how to handle patience from host Rohit Shetty.

Does Karan Veer Mehra win KKK? Watch the show to find out.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar