Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka Goes On A Cruise With Malti Marie

Priyanka Goes On A Cruise With Malti Marie

Source: ANI
July 23, 2024 10:15 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra has showed us time and again, her super cool mom life.

She gives us another glimpse of it in her cruise in Queensland, where she watched whales with Malti Marie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Mum Dr Madhu Chopra also accompanies them.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka lets the sun play on her face.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti gets a dolphin to take home!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Delicious snacks on board!

Priyanka is currently filming The Bluff in Australia, directed by Frank E Flowers, co-starring New Zealand actor Karl Urban.

The thriller is set in the 19th century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when her past catches up with her.

Source: ANI
