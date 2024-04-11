Raveena-Rasha Seek Blessing

Kartik takes BB to Kolkata...Ranveer sobers up...Kajol needs your help...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani have visited temples often.

Now, they visit the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Mandir in Nashik.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal, in black and white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan takes his Bhool Bhulaiyaa avatar to Kolkata.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh dresses up in sober colours for a change.

Did you know that Amitabh Bachchan doesn't like the colour brown?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

'Eid Mubarak. May blessings of #eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity,' Urmila Matondkar's Eid wish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna give us summer vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithya Menen/Instagram

Nithya Menen shows us how she celebrated her 36th birthday: 'Table for one for a birthday meal .. in the mountains.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol needs your help: 'I cannot remember where or when this picture was clicked.. Who can help me figure this out?'