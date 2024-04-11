Raveena-Rasha Seek Blessing

Kartik takes BB to Kolkata...Ranveer sobers up...Kajol needs your help...
Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani have visited temples often.
Now, they visit the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Mandir in Nashik.
Kajal Aggarwal, in black and white.
Kartik Aaryan takes his Bhool Bhulaiyaa avatar to Kolkata.
Ranveer Singh dresses up in sober colours for a change.
Did you know that Amitabh Bachchan doesn't like the colour brown?
'Eid Mubarak. May blessings of #eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity,' Urmila Matondkar's Eid wish.
Karishma Tanna give us summer vibes.
Nithya Menen shows us how she celebrated her 36th birthday: 'Table for one for a birthday meal .. in the mountains.'
Kajol needs your help: 'I cannot remember where or when this picture was clicked.. Who can help me figure this out?'