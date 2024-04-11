News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Raveena-Rasha Seek Blessing

Raveena-Rasha Seek Blessing

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 11, 2024 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kartik takes BB to Kolkata...Ranveer sobers up...Kajol needs your help...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani have visited temples often.

Now, they visit the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Mandir in Nashik.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal, in black and white.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan takes his Bhool Bhulaiyaa avatar to Kolkata.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh dresses up in sober colours for a change.

Did you know that Amitabh Bachchan doesn't like the colour brown?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

'Eid Mubarak. May blessings of #eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity,' Urmila Matondkar's Eid wish.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna give us summer vibes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithya Menen/Instagram

Nithya Menen shows us how she celebrated her 36th birthday: 'Table for one for a birthday meal .. in the mountains.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol needs your help: 'I cannot remember where or when this picture was clicked.. Who can help me figure this out?'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'I have never called him Dad'
'I have never called him Dad'
Bollywood's Cool Summer Style Tips
Bollywood's Cool Summer Style Tips
'This was something I have never done'
'This was something I have never done'
'Cowardly worst': Cong jabs Modi on LAC row remark
'Cowardly worst': Cong jabs Modi on LAC row remark
Neeraj lauds WA's decision to award prize money
Neeraj lauds WA's decision to award prize money
GT Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
GT Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
Gorgeous Monali's Hatke Style
Gorgeous Monali's Hatke Style

More like this

How Stars Celebrated Gudi Padwa

How Stars Celebrated Gudi Padwa

Kriti, Rashmika, Raashii Celebrate Ugadi

Kriti, Rashmika, Raashii Celebrate Ugadi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances