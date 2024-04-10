Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

After a hiatus of 14 years, Fardeen Khan makes his comeback in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

"It's been a very long gap for me, almost 14 years," the actor said at the show's trailer launch in Delhi.

"I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity. I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

Last seen in 2010's Dulha Mil Gaya, Fardeen also spoke about how Bhansali allows actors to "bring depth to the roles."

"For me, this was something I have never done. It was the perfect role for me," he says.

"At the age I am, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience and wisdom, and you know you can you can contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into his characters. His characters are very intricate and very complex. There's nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions, and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It's daunting to work with him. At the same time, when you see it all together, it all makes sense. I'm extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here."

Fardeen will be seen as Wali Mohammad in the Web series.

It also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman.

Heeramandi will release on Netflix on May 1, and is set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.