Ranbir's Animal Comes Alive...

Source: ANI
June 12, 2023 10:31 IST
Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna have unveiled their coming film Animal's official 'pre-teaser'.

The video begins with several people in skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats and ties. They are wielding axes.

Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe, and starts swinging at them.

 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby and Rashmika Mandanna and releases on August 11.

Bobby's Animal releases on the same day as elder brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 also releases on the same day.

After being seen in the romantic film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Animal will show Ranbir in a different light.

Source: ANI
