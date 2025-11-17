Ranveer-Deepika's Date Night With...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took time off to enjoy a musical evening in Gujarat.
Singer Rakshita Suresh, known for songs like Sol (Ponniyin Selvan 1), Omane (The Goat Life) and Main Parwaana (Pippa) took to her Instagram account to share a series of photographs and videos from the night.
The evening was especially special for Ranveer and Deepika, as they were celebrating their wedding anniversary on November 14.
Aamir Khan makes an appearance too.
Rakshita with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
War 2 Director Ayan Mukerji is in the mood for music.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff