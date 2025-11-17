Ranveer-Deepika's Date Night With...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took time off to enjoy a musical evening in Gujarat.

Singer Rakshita Suresh, known for songs like Sol (Ponniyin Selvan 1), Omane (The Goat Life) and Main Parwaana (Pippa) took to her Instagram account to share a series of photographs and videos from the night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakshita Suresh/Instagram

The evening was especially special for Ranveer and Deepika, as they were celebrating their wedding anniversary on November 14.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakshita Suresh/Instagram

Aamir Khan makes an appearance too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakshita Suresh/Instagram

Rakshita with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakshita Suresh/Instagram

War 2 Director Ayan Mukerji is in the mood for music.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff