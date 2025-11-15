HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What's Bipasha Celebrating in Dubai?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 15, 2025 11:19 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their daughter Devi's third birthday on November 12 with a holiday at the Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai, and shared some lovely pictures on social media.

'Fantastic 3 Birthday done right,' she posts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

The birthday includes a lot of cuddles and kisses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Mommy gets ready with the cake.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Enjoying a moment alone.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Taking a dip in the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Bipasha proves that she's still a glam queen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Devi's cute birthday dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Twining at the aquarium.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
10 Times Couples Faced Pyaar vs Parivaar
The 14 Longest Hindi Movies
Like Priyanka's Mandakini Look? VOTE!
Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika's Hand
Who Is Kriti Sanon Dating?
