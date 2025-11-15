What's Bipasha Celebrating in Dubai?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their daughter Devi's third birthday on November 12 with a holiday at the Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai, and shared some lovely pictures on social media.
'Fantastic 3 Birthday done right,' she posts.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram
The birthday includes a lot of cuddles and kisses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram
Mommy gets ready with the cake.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram
Enjoying a moment alone.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram
Taking a dip in the pool.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram
Bipasha proves that she's still a glam queen.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram
Devi's cute birthday dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram
Twining at the aquarium.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff