What's Bipasha Celebrating in Dubai?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their daughter Devi's third birthday on November 12 with a holiday at the Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai, and shared some lovely pictures on social media.

'Fantastic 3 Birthday done right,' she posts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

The birthday includes a lot of cuddles and kisses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Mommy gets ready with the cake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Enjoying a moment alone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Taking a dip in the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Bipasha proves that she's still a glam queen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Devi's cute birthday dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Twining at the aquarium.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff