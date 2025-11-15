'Love Stories Are Never Simple'

'They are as layered and complicated as life itself.'

'There is love, but there is also pain and fire.'

IMAGE: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon at the Tere Ishk Mein launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Aanand L Rai returns to the familiar terrain of yearning hearts in his latest directorial, Tere Ishk Mein, which unites National Award-winning actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

Though its emotional tone may feel familiar to Raanjhanaa, Rai clarifies that Tere Ishq Mein is not a "spiritual sequel" to his 2013 film, which marked Dhanush's Hindi debut.

"This film has the same rage, the same emotions, the same pitch that Raanjhanaa had, but there are no similarities in the story," Rai said at the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday.

"The only similarity is that my lead actor is the same. Otherwise, this is a new story, a new film, and you should watch it as such."

Music is integral to any Hindi romance, and Tere Ishq Mein has A R Rahman at the console. But with the composer missing from the event, Dhanush took the mike instead.

The actor, who is also admired for his vocal talent, asked the crowd for suggestions before settling on one of his recent hit numbers.

Any guesses which one he chose?

Hint: His co-star received a National Award for the film!

WATCH: Dhanush sings for the audience

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Yes, Dhanush is singing Thenmozhi from his 2022 Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, co-starring Nithya Menen.

Despite its romantic-sounding title, Tere Ishk Mein seems to be far from a typical love story.

The trailer reveals a gritty tale centered on Dhanush's fiery young man named Shankar, who is driven to extremes after heartbreak at the hands of Mukti, played by Kriti Sanon.

Consumed by rage, he vows to reduce Delhi to ashes because of his shattered love.

Dhanush says he is "nothing like' Shankar in real life, when it comes to showing aggression in love.

IMAGE: Dhanush with a fan at the Tere Ishk Mein launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

The actor, who previously collaborated with Rai on Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, said he enjoys the "good challenges" given to him by the director.

"Usually, the kind of films I do in South are very different from what Aanand makes me do here. I make the use of that opportunity and try my level best because when it's Aanand, I have to give something that's better than my best," Dhanush said.

WATCH: What's the meaning of love? Dhanush and Kriti Sanon answer

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Tere Ishq Mein presents Kriti Sanon in what seems to be one of her most layered roles yet.

The actor said she always wanted to a do an "intense love story" directed by Aanand L Rai.

"This journey actually started years ago. I have met Aanand sir so many times, and for years, I kept telling him that I wanted to do a love story directed by him. It has always been on my wish list."

IMAGE: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, Aanand L Rai at the Tere Ishk Mein launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Talking about her fondness for love stories, Kriti said much like her character Mukti, she also believes in "deep, passionate love" and in the inherent "goodness of people".

"I love love stories, and don't know why it feels like love has reduced in the world and so have love stories. It's my favourite genre.

"Love stories are never simple, they are as layered and complicated as life itself. There is love, but there is also pain and fire," she says.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon at the Tere Ishk Mein launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: Kriti Sanon recites a poem from Tere Ishk Mein...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Team Tere Ishk Mein at the trailer launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Tere Ishk Mein releases in cinemas on November 28, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma's Gustaakh Ishq.