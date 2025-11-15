HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rajkummar, Patralekhaa Have A Baby Girl

Source: ANI
November 15, 2025 09:06 IST

IMAGE: Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao at their home in Juhu, northwest Mumbai. Photograph: Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
 

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are blessed with their first child, a baby girl.

In a joint post, the couple announced the news, celebrating their daughter's arrival on their fourth wedding anniversary, which was on November 15.

'We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents -- Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,' the note read.

In the caption, they described their daughter as God's 'greatest blessing', expressing joy at entering a new chapter of their lives.

As soon as they shared the news, friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, 'Congratulations, you guys. Welcome to the best hood ... parenthood.'

Sophie Choudry also extended her love and blessings, writing, 'Huge congratulations, you guys!! Much love to you and your princess! God bless.'

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced their pregnancy in July through an adorable Instagram post featuring a graphic illustration with a cradle at the centre and a message that read, 'Baby on the way'.

The couple, who tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh, first worked together in the 2014 film Citylights, which marked Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut.

On the work front, Rajkummar recently completed the shooting for Nikam. Sharing a handwritten note on Instagram, the actor expressed deep gratitude and admiration for his portrayal of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, calling it 'a privilege' to watch him build the character with such calm, honesty and grace.

Nikam is a biopic on India's celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, RajKummar is also busy working as a producer. A few months ago, he and his wife Patralekhaa launched their own production house, KAMPA Film. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them.

