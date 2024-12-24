News
Home  » Movies » Ranveer-Deepika Introduce Baby Dua But...

Ranveer-Deepika Introduce Baby Dua But...

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 24, 2024 13:47 IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave the media an eagerly awaited glimpse of their baby girl, Dua, who was born on September 8.

The paparazzi had been requesting the couple to present Dua, and Deepika-Ranveer finally obliged by hosting the paps at their Mumbai residence.

 

But you can't see pictures of Dua yet, as the proud parents were reluctant to have her photographed. They plan to reveal her pictures at the right time.

 

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer had revealed their daughter's name, Dua Padukone Singh, along with a message: 'Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude.'

 

Deepika and Ranveer wed in 2018.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
