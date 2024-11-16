'Deepika Conveyed Purest Form Of Love'

'There's so much innocence in her expression of sexual curiosity.'

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's fiery love story in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela turned 11 on November 15, just a day after the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Children's Day.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali looks back at the film and tells Subhash K Jha, "Deepika conveyed the feelings between the lovers so beautifully. I don't think any other actress could have done what she did."

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela was your first masterpiece with Deepika, followed by Bajirao Mastani.

Deepika Padukone was another experience altogether in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.

She was outstanding.

She came into the project at the late stage and worked doubly hard to fit into her character.

At times, the spoken and body language were beyond Deepika's grasp.

She didn't hesitate in walking and dancing that extra mile to get into the skin of her character.

How do you compare her with your other favourite?

She is as gorgeous and disciplined as Aishwarya (Rai).

Deepika has a very sharp mind. When she talks, she talks sense.

Deepika was playing a character named after my mother.

Was she game to do all the raunchy stuff?

She had never played such an unabashed character before.

Once in a while, Deepika would get taken aback by her character's uninhibited behaviour but she would convey exactly what I wanted.

There's so much innocence in her expression of sexual curiosity.

If I said to her that the lovers don't talk anymore but kiss because there's nothing more to be said, she knew exactly why dialogue was no longer required.

She is very good with silences?

She made the expression of love so effortless and magical.

Deepika conveyed the feelings between the lovers so beautifully. I don't think any other actress could have done what she did.

She has conveyed the purest form of love.

She gave all of herself to the music, became a part of the sound and danced like a dream.

There would be laughter, joy and music on the sets all the time.

You have a knack of changing steps and dialogues. Did she get thrown off course?

Of course, there were times when I'd suddenly change the steps and Deepika would be thrown completely off course.

I don't like to rehearse too much for my song picturisations.

How brilliantly she adapted to my style!

What was it like shooting the garba number?

Deepika got blisters and wounds on her feet during the garba song but still, she would say, 'Let's do one more take.'

What I really like about Deepika is her no-nonsense attitude towards her work.

She doesn't carry any baggage on set.

She is cultured, cordial and warm but to the extent that she needs to be as a professional.

There is no pretence of making long-lasting friendships on the sets. She is deeply committed to her work. That's it.

I think doing Ram Leela has liberated her on screen. She learnt how to surrender herself in the dance and emotions.

Where would you place Deepika among your female protagonists, Aishwarya, Rani Mukerji and Alia Bhatt?

I am not answering that.

I remember I gave her the film's toughest sequence to perform first and she rose to the occasion.

I'd change pages of dialogues at the last moment.

She would complain only half-heartedly and then quickly get down to the task of getting it right.

I think Deepika has blossomed into one of our finest actresses. It would be interesting to see where she goes next.