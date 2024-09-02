Deepika's Stunning Maternity Shoot

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone posted pictures of a fabulous maternity photoshoot with hubby Ranveer Singh and we can't look away.
The black and white pictures captures the couple in different moods, as she shows off her baby bump.
Scroll down for a special treat of Deepika and Ranveer, in B&W.
The baby is expected to arrive at the end of this month, and will likely be born in this hospital.
Deepika's maternity fashion has been on point, but her photoshoots are even better.
G-O-R-G-E-O-U-S!
Dips tries a sheer black dress, gracefully showing off her baby bump.
Deepika was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD, where she is shown pregnant.
Laughs...
And so much hope.
Ranveer and Deepika got married on November 14, 2018 at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years.
They met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and went on to star in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, set to release this Diwali.
What do you think of this dazzling photoshoot?
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com