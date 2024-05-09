Ranveer Clarifies Divorce Rumours

Film folk seem quite excited about the first Tiffany store opening in Mumbai, at the city's Jio World Plaza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'Painted the town blue at the opening of the new @tiffanyandco store at @jioworldplaza with my most favourite @ranveersingh,' Karisma Kapoor writes.

Ranveer Singh recently shocked fans when he deleted his wedding pictures on Instagram. Netizens started wondering if his marriage to star wife, Deepika Padukone, who is pregnant with their first child, is in trouble.

But he quickly dispelled divorce rumours by claiming how his wedding ring was 'very dear' to him.

The actor tells Vogue: 'One of the rings that are very dear to me is this one. It is my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife. The other is a platinum engagement ring, then of course, my mother's diamond earrings and my grandmother's pearls.'

Mouni Roy channels her inner Audrey Hepburn.

Lady in red, Sanya Malhotra.

Khushi Kapoor.

Khushi's rumoured boyfriend and Archies co-star, Vedang Raina.

Gayatri Joshi and Sonali Bendre catch up.

Baabil Khan.

Shibani Dandekar.

Kanika Kapoor.

Bhavana Pandey.

Chunky Pandey.

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam.

Sussanne Khan.

Neena Gupta with daughter Masaba Gupta.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar