News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ranveer Clarifies Divorce Rumours

Ranveer Clarifies Divorce Rumours

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 09, 2024 15:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk seem quite excited about the first Tiffany store opening in Mumbai, at the city's Jio World Plaza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'Painted the town blue at the opening of the new @tiffanyandco store at @jioworldplaza with my most favourite @ranveersingh,' Karisma Kapoor writes.

 

Ranveer Singh recently shocked fans when he deleted his wedding pictures on Instagram. Netizens started wondering if his marriage to star wife, Deepika Padukone, who is pregnant with their first child, is in trouble.

But he quickly dispelled divorce rumours by claiming how his wedding ring was 'very dear' to him.

The actor tells Vogue: 'One of the rings that are very dear to me is this one. It is my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife. The other is a platinum engagement ring, then of course, my mother's diamond earrings and my grandmother's pearls.'

 

Mouni Roy channels her inner Audrey Hepburn.

 

Lady in red, Sanya Malhotra.

 

Khushi Kapoor.

 

Khushi's rumoured boyfriend and Archies co-star, Vedang Raina.

 

Gayatri Joshi and Sonali Bendre catch up.

 

Baabil Khan.

 

Shibani Dandekar.

 

Kanika Kapoor.

 

Bhavana Pandey.

 

Chunky Pandey.

 

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam.

 

Sussanne Khan.

 

Neena Gupta with daughter Masaba Gupta.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'm Somebody You Don't Mess With'
'I'm Somebody You Don't Mess With'
'I'm The OG Pan India Superstar!'
'I'm The OG Pan India Superstar!'
Does Kangana Get Same Respect As Amitabh?
Does Kangana Get Same Respect As Amitabh?
There's nothing Samson can't do: Sangakkara
There's nothing Samson can't do: Sangakkara
'Jagan Is Very Dictatorial'
'Jagan Is Very Dictatorial'
WTT Grand Smash: Manika slays world no.14 to march on
WTT Grand Smash: Manika slays world no.14 to march on
Hockey: India name 24-member squad for Europe leg
Hockey: India name 24-member squad for Europe leg

More like this

Meet Suhagan Chudail

Meet Suhagan Chudail

A Peek Into Sonam's Life

A Peek Into Sonam's Life

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances