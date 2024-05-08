Meet Suhagan Chudail

Ananya drops a picture... Huma gets clicked by Akshay... Divyanka votes...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma gets us excited about her new show, Suhagan Chudail, which will be telecast on Colors as well as Jio Cinema, and also stars Debchandrima and Zayn Ibad Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat catches up with Mahesh Bhatt and writes, 'In Mahesh Bhatt I hv found not only a mentor but also a role model whose passion, dedication & fearlessness continue to inspire me. His words of encouragement during moments of doubt hv been a source of strength. I'm truly grateful to have the opportunity to learn from him.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is back with Jolly LLB 3 and writes, 'Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in Pink #JollyLLB3 Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday drops a stunning picture and her BFF Orry voices our thoughts in his comment: 'U grow up to be more and more beautiful everyday and I am honored to be on this journey as an on looker.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

'The more I read, the more I acquire, the more certain I am that I know nothing,' informs Mouni Roy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Turkey sure gets Rashmi Gautam excited.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi does her duty in Bhopal and asks, 'Job done right! Did you cast your vote?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar shares a black and white picture and writes, 'I had put a story the other day saying, 'I am feeling like a Tamizh ponnu. I've been shooting for my Tamizh film and practicing some Tamizh, well trying, and hence, but there were several responses to that that said: 'Marathi mulgi shobhtes!'

'You look like our Telugu ammayi!'

'You are a full Malayali kutty'

I love this about our country. We are all culturally diverse yet we converge at one point. We are all so different, yet the same. Precious.'