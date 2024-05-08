News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Suhagan Chudail

Meet Suhagan Chudail

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 08, 2024 09:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ananya drops a picture... Huma gets clicked by Akshay... Divyanka votes...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma gets us excited about her new show, Suhagan Chudail, which will be telecast on Colors as well as Jio Cinema, and also stars Debchandrima and Zayn Ibad Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat catches up with Mahesh Bhatt and writes, 'In Mahesh Bhatt I hv found not only a mentor but also a role model whose passion, dedication & fearlessness continue to inspire me. His words of encouragement during moments of doubt hv been a source of strength. I'm truly grateful to have the opportunity to learn from him.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is back with Jolly LLB 3 and writes, 'Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in Pink #JollyLLB3 Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday drops a stunning picture and her BFF Orry voices our thoughts in his comment: 'U grow up to be more and more beautiful everyday and I am honored to be on this journey as an on looker.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

'The more I read, the more I acquire, the more certain I am that I know nothing,' informs Mouni Roy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Turkey sure gets Rashmi Gautam excited.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi does her duty in Bhopal and asks, 'Job done right! Did you cast your vote?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar shares a black and white picture and writes, 'I had put a story the other day saying, 'I am feeling like a Tamizh ponnu. I've been shooting for my Tamizh film and practicing some Tamizh, well trying, and hence, but there were several responses to that that said: 'Marathi mulgi shobhtes!'
'You look like our Telugu ammayi!'
'You are a full Malayali kutty'
I love this about our country. We are all culturally diverse yet we converge at one point. We are all so different, yet the same. Precious.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
See Amsterdam Through Taapsee's Eyes
See Amsterdam Through Taapsee's Eyes
When Katrina Doffed Her Stylish Hat
When Katrina Doffed Her Stylish Hat
'The Songs Have Already Become A Craze'
'The Songs Have Already Become A Craze'
Why Future Of Cars Don't Look Electric
Why Future Of Cars Don't Look Electric
Why was RR captain Sanju Samson handed a hefty fined?
Why was RR captain Sanju Samson handed a hefty fined?
Ambareesh Baliga's Advice For Investors
Ambareesh Baliga's Advice For Investors
Modi's Approach To Election Is Intriguing
Modi's Approach To Election Is Intriguing

More like this

What's Making Fatima So Shy?

What's Making Fatima So Shy?

Like Alia's Look At The MET Gala? VOTE!

Like Alia's Look At The MET Gala? VOTE!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances