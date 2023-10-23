Rani, Kajol, Sushmita Celebrate Durga Pooja

Film folk arrived at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in north west Mumbai to celebrate the festival with prayers, fashion, dance and bhog.

Golden girl Rani Mukerji.

After showing off her Navratri fashion, Kajol puts on a sari for Durga Puja.

Kajol has son Yug and sister Tanishaa Mukerji for company. Behind them, we can see Ajay Devgn's Drishyam co-star Ishita Dutta with her husband Vatsal Seth.

The proud mum gets a tight hug.

Sister talk!

The Durga Puja saw quite a few non-Bengalis too, like Kiara Advani.

Sharvari.

Hema Malini arrives with elder daughter Esha Deol.

Sumona Chakravarti.

Sharbani Mukherjee with cousins, Rani and Tanisha.

Deb Mukherjee with nieces, Tanishaa and Kajol.

Tanishaa serves the bhog.

Rupali Ganguly.

Mika Singh performs.

Imtiaz Ali.

Anurag Basu catches up with Rani's sister-in-law, Pia Mukherjee.

Ashutosh Gowariker with wife Sunita Gowariker -- whose dad is Deb Mukherjee -- and son Vishwang.

Dr Madhu Chopra.

Divya Dutta with her nephew and niece.

Rakhi Sawant.

Sushmita Sen arrives with daughters Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita performs the dhunuchi naach.

She was accompanied by her mother, Subhra Sen.