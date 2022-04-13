News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ranbir Ready For Wedding

Ranbir Ready For Wedding

By Rediff Movies
April 13, 2022 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Tuesday.

 

IMAGE: Ahead of his wedding, Ranbir Kapoor pampers himself at a spa.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan looks stunning, doesn't she?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi can turn casuals into a style statement.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

What car does Nora own now? Take a look:

 

Like Kriti Sanon's airport look?

 

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre shoots for the show DID Lil Masters.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff joins Sonali as he promotes Heropanti 2 on DID Lil Masters.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar promotes her Web series, Guilty Minds.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Guilty Minds also features model Namrata Sheth.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Varun Mitra joins Shriya and Namrata. Their courtroom drama Guilty Minds streams on Amazon Prime Video from April 22.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt, who recently advised Ranbir and Alia to 'make kids soon', steps out for dinner.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar outside a salon.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Alia's brother: 'Shaadi is on April 14'
Alia's brother: 'Shaadi is on April 14'
Alia Loves Playing The BRIDE!
Alia Loves Playing The BRIDE!
Will Akansha Be Alia's Bridesmaid?
Will Akansha Be Alia's Bridesmaid?
Yeh Hai India: Not Without My Vote!
Yeh Hai India: Not Without My Vote!
Attrition at TCS touches record high; it may get worse
Attrition at TCS touches record high; it may get worse
Eat With Your Eyes: Gourmet Dal-Rice
Eat With Your Eyes: Gourmet Dal-Rice
4 more cases against Digvijaya for tweet over riots
4 more cases against Digvijaya for tweet over riots

More like this

Who Is This Actress?

Who Is This Actress?

Laxmi Raai's Maldives Holiday Pix

Laxmi Raai's Maldives Holiday Pix

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances