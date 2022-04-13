Ranbir Ready For Wedding

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Tuesday.
IMAGE: Ahead of his wedding, Ranbir Kapoor pampers himself at a spa.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan looks stunning, doesn't she?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Nora Fatehi can turn casuals into a style statement.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
What car does Nora own now? Take a look:
Like Kriti Sanon's airport look?
IMAGE: Sonali Bendre shoots for the show DID Lil Masters.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Tiger Shroff joins Sonali as he promotes Heropanti 2 on DID Lil Masters.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar promotes her Web series, Guilty Minds.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Guilty Minds also features model Namrata Sheth.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Varun Mitra joins Shriya and Namrata. Their courtroom drama Guilty Minds streams on Amazon Prime Video from April 22.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt, who recently advised Ranbir and Alia to 'make kids soon', steps out for dinner.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar outside a salon.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar